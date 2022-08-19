Mayo Clinic operating income slips 66% in Q2

Mayo Clinic's revenue and expenses were higher in the second quarter of this year, according to financial documents released Aug. 18.

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic's revenue totaled $4.03 billion in the second quarter of this year, up from $3.94 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The nonprofit health system's expenses climbed 11 percent year over year to $3.88 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Mayo Clinic saw expenses increase across all categories, including salaries and benefits.

Mayo Clinic ended the second quarter of this year with operating income of $155 million, down 66 percent from $451 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Mayo Clinic has major campuses in Rochester, Jacksonville, Fla., and Scottsdale and Phoenix, Ariz.