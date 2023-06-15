MACPAC calls for law changes on uncompensated care offset payments

Amendments to current Social Security law should be made to modify payments for safety-net hospitals, legislative agency the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission said in a June report.

The so-called designated share hospital payments are jointly financed between federal and state governments and are designed to offset uncompensated care costs and shore up the country's safety-net hospitals.

Such recommended changes to law include a countercyclical financing model to ensure that total government funding remains largely unaffected by economic cycles. DSH payments are currently capped at the state level by the federal government.

The report also calls for lower variation in funding for each state with greater attention paid to the proportion of low-income patients in any given state.

The full "Report to Congress on Medicaid and CHIP" is available here.