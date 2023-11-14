Labor expenses increase 13.7% at strike-affected New Jersey system

Salaries and benefits at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health increased 13.7% in the most recent reporting period even as an ongoing strike at one of its hospitals saved on wages, according to a Nov. 14 filing.

Salaries and benefits totaled $2.5 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30 and contributed to overall expenses rising 12.3% as the system reported an operating loss of $57.6 million on revenue of $6.3 billion. In the same period in 2022, the 12-hospital system reported an operating loss of $68.4 million.

RWJBarnabas estimated net salary savings of $74 million from the ongoing strike at its Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, although overall net costs associated with the strike totaled $75.7 million as of Sept. 30.

The strike reached its 100-day mark Nov. 13. More details can be found here.