Kindred to close Georgia long-term care hospital

Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare is closing its long-term care hospital in Rome, Ga.

Kindred Hospital Rome has stopped accepting admissions and is expected to close by April 6, hospital officials told Coosa Valley News. When the hospital shuts down, 78 people will lose their jobs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice filed with the state. Hospital officials said they'll help affected employees seek new employment and apply for positions within the Kindred system.

In January, Kindred announced plans to close three long-term care hospitals in Texas, which together employ 541 people.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Nebraska hospital hit with credit downgrade over EMR problems

3 challenges facing hospital CFOs — and how they're overcoming them

Hospitals in Missouri, Kansas file for bankruptcy

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.