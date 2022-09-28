Kaiser Permanente, Mass General Brigham announce commitments to 'Food is Medicine' programs

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have made financial commitments to implement "Food is Medicine" programming as part of a federal initiative to help national food insecurity.

Kaiser Permanente said it will invest $50 million into programs that improve food security and health outcomes for vulnerable populations, and Mass General Brigham has pledged $8.4 million, according to news releases shared with Becker's.

Funds will go toward screening patients for food and nutrition security; improving e-commerce solutions for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Women, Infants, and Children recipients to provide healthier food options; expanding Food is Medicine programs; and providing medically tailored meals for patients.

These commitments were announced during the 2022 White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.