Jefferson Health receives $50M donation, names new facility

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health received a $50 million gift from Lynne and Harold Honickman and their family to support the ongoing construction of its new 19-story medical building in downtown Philadelphia.

The building will be named the Honickman Center. It will serve as an integral part of Jefferson Health's strategy to improve healthcare by blending physical and virtual care with a centralized array of clinical services to facilitate an efficient patient experience, according to a Nov. 2 news release.

"This is truly a life-improving gift for all of Philadelphia. The generosity of the Honickman family will ensure incredible convenience and a world-class experience for patients and providers alike, while expanding Jefferson's commitment to serving communities across the region," said Joseph Cacchione, MD, CEO of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health.

The Honickman Center will feature emerging technologies like digital wayfinding virtual surgical theaters, voice assistants, wearable data integration, augmented and virtual reality and robotics.

Construction of the facility is expected to produce $616 million in economic impact, support 3,390 jobs over the construction period, and generate $18.8 million in tax and fee revenue for the city. The center is scheduled to open in 2024.