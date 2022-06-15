Jackson Health braces for 'stormy times' with end of critical care funding

Miami-based Jackson Health System is anticipating a worsening financial situation after lawmakers eliminated critical care funding for hospitals, CBS Miami reported June 14.

The funding ends July 1, according to the report.

"Being the biggest Medicaid provider in the state, we had the biggest cut, which is $71 million," President and CEO Carlos Migoya told the station.

The health system is already having financial struggles with job vacancies. It spends $150 million annually to fill open positions with temp agencies and overtime, according to the report. Mr. Migoya said inflation, supply chain issues and pharmaceuticals are also of financial concern.

"I believe this year we will still be profitable," Mr. Migoya said. "But we have some stormy times ahead of us."

