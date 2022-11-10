Intermountain launches 'Primary Promise' campaign to improve children's healthcare

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, alongside community leaders, has launched a philanthropic initiative to boost children's healthcare in Utah and the Intermountain West.

The $600 million "Primary Promise" campaign, launched Nov. 10, aims "to transform the delivery of children's healthcare, expanding within and beyond hospital walls to ensure every child can access health." Funding for the campaign will come via a partnership between philanthropic members of the community and Intermountain Healthcare, according to a news release.

The vision for the campaign began in January 2020, resulting in a $50 million donation from Utah businesswoman, civic leader and philanthropist Gail Miller and her family.

As of Nov. 10, the campaign has secured $464 million toward the $600 million target. The campaign includes various projects such as building the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus in Lehi, Utah, and expanded mental and behavioral health services.

States of focus for the campaign include Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Nevada and Alaska.

To learn more about the campaign, click here.