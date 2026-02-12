Indiana House passes medical debt protection bill 

The Indiana House of Representatives has passed a bill that would require hospitals to inform patients about financial assistance programs before sending their bill to collections.

The legislation would also require hospitals to proactively make information about financial assistance programs available, according to a Feb. 11 news release from the Indiana House Republican Caucus.

The bill would also lock payments once medical bills are paid to prevent insurers from retroactively demanding reimbursement after claims are paid. To help protect the revenue of rural and community hospitals, payers would be barred from recouping payments from the original facility when a patient transfer occurs.

Indiana ranks 11th nationally in number of residents with healthcare bills in collections, according to the release.

The bill is now under further consideration in the Senate.