Indiana hospital plan collapses after 'enormous' cost spike

Edgewood, Ky.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare has postponed the construction of a new hospital campus in Greendale, Ind., according to a Jan. 29 news release shared with Becker's.

The Catholic health system was expected to break ground on the hospital this year, but scrapped that plan due to two key factors.

"First, there has been an enormous increase in construction costs since we initially made the decision to build a new hospital," St. Elizabeth said in a statement. "Second, we have seen changes in how our patients seek care to pre-pandemic state which was a trend to outpatient care versus inpatient stays. With these shifting trends, we need to take the time to plan a facility that will meet needs for generations to come."

Until a new campus is constructed, St. Elizabeth said it will continue to serve the community at its hospital in Lawrenceburg, Ind., along with its urgent care and cancer center in Greendale, and more than 16 physician practice locations.

"This decision to postpone construction of our new facility was not made lightly, and we remain fully committed to projects that will address the changing needs of the community for many years to come," the system said. "We hope that this decision reflects our dedication to the residents of Southeastern Indiana by ensuring the provision of the highest quality care in a financially responsible manner."

St. Elizabeth operates six hospitals across northern Kentucky and southeastern Indiana and as well as 169 physician practices in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, according to its website.