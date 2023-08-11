HSS reports $94.7M profit for 1st 6 months

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery, one of the most renowned orthopedic care hospitals worldwide, reported net income of $94.7 million for the first half of the year.

Such a profit on revenue of $836.3 million compared with a net loss of $64.7 million in the same period last year.

Operating income totaled $48.8 million versus $31.4 million. Operating expenses rose 10.1 percent to $781.1 million in the period.

HSS said the leadership transition involving new President and CEO Bryan Kelly, MD, will be complete Sept. 5. Dr. Kelly takes over from the retiring Louis Shapiro, who will stay in an advisory capacity through the end of the year.