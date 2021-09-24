HRSA gives hospitals 60-day grace period on COVID-19 relief fund reporting

The Health Resources and Services Administration is giving hospitals a 60-day grace period for the first round of provider relief fund reporting.

HRSA said the Sept. 30 deadline will remain, but the agency won't initiate enforcement actions from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30.

HRSA said it is allowing the grace period because providers are facing new challenges with the latest COVID-19 surge and natural disasters.

Providers still are strongly encouraged to complete their provider relief fund reporting in the online portal by Sept. 30, the agency said.

The first round of provider relief fund reporting is for recipients that received one or more payments exceeding $10,000 from April 10, 2020, to June 30, 2020.