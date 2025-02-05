How Novant plans to become a $30B organization

Alice Pope began her health system CFO career at an organization with less than $1 billion in revenue. Today, she is CFO of Novant Health, a Winston-Salem, N.C.-based health system that exceeded $10 billion in revenue in 2024, with plans to grow into a $30 billion organization.

"What I'm most excited about is our organic growth," Ms. Pope said during a Becker's CFO+Revenue Cycle podcast. "There's organic growth that we have in our existing regions, but we're going to grow into new regions."

Part of that growth includes looking at alternative and traditional sources of capital to fuel growth. It also includes a string of acquisitions in South Carolina.

In February 2024, Novant completed a $2.4 billion acquisition of three Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare hospitals and their affiliated physician clinics. The health system also acquired UCI Medical Affiliates from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina in November 2024, which comprises 52 Doctors Care and 20 Progressive Therapy Clinics that are staffed by around 200 physicians and advanced practice providers.

As Novant continues its growth mission into other markets and states, Ms. Pope said the goal is to ensure a solid leadership structure and seamless integration for acquisitions.

"I've always been of the mindset that as a leader, my role isn't always to lead, my role is to develop really good leaders," she said. "The focus has been on making sure that we have that level of leadership within the organization that continues to partner with operations and support our future growth."

The system is also part of newly launched Longitude Health, a population health partnership that also comprises Renton, Wash.-based Providence, Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, and Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System.

"We're on the cusp of making some pretty big announcements with what could happen with Longitude Health," Ms. Pope said. "That organization is focused on developing operational solutions for specialty pharmacy services, population health management and other issues."

Ms. Pope said looking toward the future, she is "really optimistic" on the potential for Novant to embrace more partnerships to keep patient care as the center focus.





