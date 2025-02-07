Houston Methodist surprises 315 employees with $10K bonus initiative

As the healthcare industry continues to battle new and long-standing challenges in its workforce, like shortages and burnout, Houston (Texas) Methodist is finding innovative ways to invest in its employees.

At the end of 2024, the system awarded 315 workers with a $10,000 cash prize as part of its larger "Celebrating You" initiative, with a goal to provide employees with some extra funding to promote well-being and appreciation across the organization.

The employees were picked from a random drawing of more than 33,000 employees across multiple areas at Houston Methodist.

Becker's connected with Marc Boom, MD, President and CEO of Houston Methodist, to discuss the initiative and the goal to strengthen morale and align the system's commitment to employee recognition and financial sustainability.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: What inspired Houston Methodist to award 315 of its employees $10,000 at the end of 2024?

Dr. Marc Boom: Every year, we look for meaningful ways to recognize our employees. The $10,000 giveaway was intended to create a sense of fun and allow employees extra money to spend on a trip or whatever they wanted. We also gave the winners a carry-on suitcase as part of that giveaway. The $10,000 giveaway was also part of a larger initiative called "Celebrating You," where we gave all eligible employees a bonus day of PTO, a $100 DoorDash credit and an additional $100 into an emergency savings fund. Earlier in the year, we were able to award them a $750 bonus and a $250 match for that same emergency fund. We want to show gratitude to our employees year-round because they keep our patients at the center of everything they do.

Q: What criteria were used to select the employees who received these bonuses?

MB: The $10,000 giveaway was a random drawing across our hospital system of more than 33,000 employees. While we did exclude executives, physicians and directors, any employee in good standing had a 1 in 100 chance of winning. We randomly selected employees from all different areas of our hospitals and clinics to win. Because of the random nature of the drawing, winners were from all skill levels, jobs and years of service. It was a great way to create an inclusive giveaway.

Q: How do you see this financial investment impacting employee retention and overall workforce morale?

MB: I saw it firsthand when we delivered the great news to the winners in person. Many winners were overcome with emotion, but seeing their co-workers being so happy for them was most heartening to me. Although this giveaway went to 315 employees, all our employees were rewarded with different bonuses and giveaways throughout the year. Thus, they shared in their co-workers' joy. Our financial investments in our employees are more than rewards; they represent a commitment to creating a culture where employees feel valued and recognized for delivering excellent patient care. Houston Methodist has I CARE values, which stand for integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence. We ask our employees to carry out those values in everything they do. As a leader, I strive every day to do the same. And our giveaways were a way to show those I CARE values to our incredible employees.

Q: Will similar bonus initiatives be considered in the future? If so, how will they align with the organization’s financial goals and mission?

MB: We constantly evaluate ways to invest in our employees and foster a culture of gratitude and excellence, and we are extremely mindful and deliberate in providing bonuses. We never sacrifice the financial health of our organization in the short-term or long-term for immediate rewards. I work with our finance, HR and other leaders each year to assess how we can give back to our employees meaningfully. And each year, that looks different. All our initiatives are designed to align with our mission of providing high-quality, cost-effective health care to the patients we serve. Any future employee recognition initiatives will maintain financial stewardship to ensure our organization’s long-term sustainability while uplifting employees for all they do for our patients.







