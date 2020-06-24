Hospitals see signs of financial recovery, Kaufman Hall finds

The first signs of financial improvement are being recorded at hospitals, according to Kaufman Hall's June Flash Report.

Three things to know:

1. While 2020 margins remain well below last year's, many hospitals saw their margins improve from April to May thanks in part to federal relief outlined in the CARES Act. An increase in volumes compared to April's levels also helped.

2. Adjusted discharges were up 30 percent from April to May, but down nearly the same amount (27 percent) year over year. Operating room minutes saw the biggest uptick in volume in May compared to April as hospitals began resuming nonurgent procedures.

3. In May, the median hospital operating margin was 4 percent. Without the aid from the CARES Act, median hospital operating margin would have been -8 percent. Overall operating margin is still down 13 percent year over year.

Read the full report here.

