Hospitals can't use CARES Act grants to repay Medicare loans, HHS says

Hospitals can't use COVID-19 provider relief grants to repay Medicare advance payments issued earlier this year, according to an FAQ document published by HHS.

HHS updated the FAQ document after CMS incorrectly stated in an Oct. 8 news release that hospitals could use provider relief funds made available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to repay Medicare loans, according to the American Hospital Association. The release has since been updated to reflect the correction.

CMS announced the new repayment terms after President Donald Trump signed a short-term funding bill into law that relaxes the repayment terms for Medicare loans hospitals received earlier this year.

