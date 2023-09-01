Hospital profitability: 36 statistics

The average hospital operating margin dropped from June to July, but has increased year over year, according to the Kaufman Hall National Hospital Flash Report.

The report, released Aug. 28, included data from more than 1,300 hospitals across the U.S. Kaufman Hall noted expenses dropped in July, but not enough to offset revenue losses and bad debt and charity care increased as well.

Here are 36 statistics on hospital profitability, focused on operating margin and EBITDA nationally and by region.



National

Operating Margin

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -31 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 20 percent

First half of 2023 vs. First half of 2022: 20 percent

EBITDA

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -26 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 13 percent

First half of 2023 vs. First half of 2022: 12 percent

West

Operating Margin

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -42 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 7 percent

First half of 2023 vs. First half of 2022: 16 percent

EBITDA

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -29 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 0 percent

First half of 2023 vs. First half of 2022: 5 percent

Midwest

Operating Margin

July 2023 vs. June 2023: - 45 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 21 percent

First half of 2023 vs. First half of 2022: 6 percent

EBITDA

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -44 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 10 percent

First half of 2023 vs. First half of 2022: 4 percent

South

Operating Margin

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -16 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 32 percent

First half of 2023 vs. First half of 2022: 27 percent

EBITDA

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -16 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 21 percent

First half of 2023 vs. First half of 2022: 15 percent

Northeast / Mid Atlantic

Operating Margin

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -38 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 19 percent

First half of 2023 vs. First half of 2022: 25 percent

EBITDA

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -39 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 7 percent

First half of 2023 vs. First half of 2022: 17 percent

Great Plains

Operating Margin

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -40 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 39 percent

First half of 2023 vs. First half of 2022: 43 percent

EBITDA

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -25 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 18 percent

First half of 2023 vs. First half of 2022: 18 percent