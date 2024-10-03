Hospital margins steady at 4.2%, revenue up: 5 details

Nonprofit hospital operating margins further stabilized in August while length of stay decreased, according to Kaufman Hall's National Hospital Flash Report, published Oct. 2.

Five things to know:

1. Average nonprofit hospital margins held at 4.2% in August. Margins have been relatively flat since March when they hit 4.3%.

2. Operating margins were up 14% year to date from 2023 to 2024 on average. The average operating EBITDA margin grew 10% in the same timeframe.

3. Net operating revenue per day was up 7% in August year over year. Inpatient and outpatient revenue per calendar day were up 6%.

4. Total expenses per calendar day increased 7% on average in August compared to the same period last year. The expense breakdown was:

Labor expense per calendar day: 5% increase

Non-labor expense per calendar day: 6% increase

Supply expense per calendar day: 7% increase

Drugs expense per calendar day: 5% increase

Purchased service expense per calendar day: 12% increase

5. Average length of stay dropped 1% in August year over year and is down 2% from July.