HHS extends deadline to review, agree to relief fund conditions

HHS has extended the deadline for providers to confirm receipt of payments and accept the terms and conditions for the emergency relief funding.

The agency extended the deadline by 45 days, meaning providers have 90 days from the date they received a payment to accept the conditions or return the funds.

HHS said not returning the payments within 90 days means providers accept the terms and conditions.



The government has provided $175 billion in relief funds to hospitals through the Paycheck Protection Program, Health Care Enhancement Act, and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The funding supports expenses or lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

