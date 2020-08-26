HHS extends deadline for hospitals to apply for emergency relief aid

Healthcare providers now have until Sept. 13 to apply for the next round of emergency relief funding made available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The previous deadline to apply for the "Phase 2 General Distribution" funding was Aug. 28.

Healthcare providers who bill Medicare, Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program are eligible to apply for the funding as long as they haven't already received 2 percent of their patient revenue from the emergency relief fund, according to the American Hospital Association. Access more information about eligibility here.

