HHS has extended the deadline to Aug. 28 for Medicaid, Medicaid managed care, Children's Health Insurance Program and dental providers to apply for a slice of $15 billion in provider relief funding.

In June, HHS said it would initiate a second phase of general distribution for eligible providers that participate in Medicaid, CHIP and Medicaid managed care programs. In addition, the second phase allowed dental service providers to apply.

The goal of the $15 billion, phase two allocation was to hit providers that have not received payment from the first round of general distribution.

HHS also plans to reopen the portal to allow certain Medicare providers that experienced challenges with the Phase 1 Medicare General Distribution application to apply. Medicare providers can apply beginning Aug. 10 for additional funding from the $20 billion portion of the $50 billion Phase 1 Medicare General Distribution. The portal will close Aug. 28.

"From the start, HHS's administration of the provider relief fund has been focused on distributing funding in a way that is fast, fair and transparent," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. "Extending the deadline for Medicaid providers and giving certain Medicare providers another shot at funding is another example of our work with providers to ensure as many as possible receive the support they need."

