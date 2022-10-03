HHS awards $266M benefiting public health workforce

HHS is investing $225.5 million in community health workers and $40.7 million in public health scholarships.

According to a Sept. 30 news release, HHS awarded more than $266 million in American Rescue Plan funding to grow the community and public health workforce.

"Patients depend on community and public health workers for care and medical information. These investments will equip community and public health workers with the skill sets needed to provide effective community outreach, increase access to care, and assist individuals with critical prevention and treatment services," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The Community Health Worker Training Program awarded $225.5 million to 83 grantees. The new multiyear program will support training and apprenticeship supporting an estimated 13,000 community health workers, according to the release.

The administration also awarded $40.7 million to 29 grantees through the Public Health Scholarship Program, which incentivizes individuals to pursue training and careers in public health.

"Today’s awards are an important step in expanding the health workforce at a time when people need support accessing care and treatment for mental health and substance use disorders, chronic disease and COVID-19," said Health Resources Services Administration Administrator Carole Johnson.

See a full list of award recipients here: