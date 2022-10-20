Healthcare costs top of mind for voters, Gallup poll says

About 9 in 10 Americans say a political candidate's plan for reducing healthcare prices is very important, or somewhat important, to their vote in the midterm elections, according to an Oct. 20 report from Gallup.

The research was conducted in partnership with West Health and surveyed 5,584 adults. It indicates that healthcare affordability is a critical issue for voters of both parties, with 39 percent of people saying it is somewhat likely they would cross party lines to vote for a candidate who makes reducing healthcare costs their top priority. Eighty-six percent of people said that reducing prescription drug costs is important to determining their vote, according to the report.

An estimated 98 million Americans cut spending on things like food and rent or borrowed money to cover healthcare costs. Additionally, 26 percent of adults delayed care or avoided purchasing prescribed medicine because they could not afford it, according to the report.

Read the full West Health-Gallup 2022 Healthcare in America Report here.