HCA shares hit 1-year high

Shares of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare closed at $189.21 March 8, a new 52-week high, according to MarketWatch.

March 8 marked the third consecutive day of gains for shares of HCA. Shares closed the day up 2.99 percent from $183.71 on March 5.

Shares of HCA traded between $184.17 and $190.23 on March 8, according to Yahoo Finance.

HCA ended the fourth quarter of last year with net income of $1.4 billion on revenue of $14.3 billion. A year earlier, the company reported net income of $1.1 billion on revenue of $13.5 billion.

