HCA Healthcare strengthens partnership with Tennessee State University

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare donated $1.5 million to Tennessee State University.

According to an Oct. 6 news release, the funds will create scholarship opportunities for students enrolled in the Dr. Levi Watkins, Jr. Institute and the Department of Computer Science within the College of Engineering. The gift is part of HCA Healthcare's commitment to give $10 million over three years to Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions.

HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen said they are proud of the relationship built with Tennessee State University.

"By strengthening our partnership, we will be able to create additional opportunities for TSU students and further our commitment to advancing diversity in healthcare," said Mr. Hazen.

The funds from this gift will support students participating in the university's Dr. Levi Watkins, Jr. Institute Accelerated Medical Pathway program. Scholars receiving the awards will benefit from hands-on shadowing opportunities, mentors, seminars, leadership sessions, guest speakers, and career guidance.

HCA Healthcare will also annually offer dedicated internship opportunities in the ITG Pathways, Technical Resident and Part-Time Internship programs to Tennessee State University students, according to the release.