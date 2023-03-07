Growing demand for surgeries met, but supply shortages still plague hospitals

Hospitals were largely able to expand capacity to meet growing demand for elective surgeries in February, an Institute for Supply Management report said March 7.

In its latest report on the state of the hospital sector, the ISM's Hospital PMI registered 53.5 percent in February, 1 percentage point higher than in January and representing a 33rd straight month of growth for the sector. An index reading above 50 percent indicates that the hospital subsector is generally expanding.

While poor weather conditions in certain parts of the country dampened efficiencies, increased employment numbers enabled many hospital facilities to meet such growing demand for surgeries.

Hospital supplies were generally delivered quicker, but "hospitals continue to be plagued with product shortages, back orders and discontinued products," said Nancy LeMaster, chair of the ISM hospital committee.

The ISM will deliver its next hospital monthly report for March data on April 7.