Florida children's hospital gets $10M gift to enhance care

Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida, part of Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health, has received a $10 million gift from Tom Golisano.

The hospital plans to use the donation — which comes without restrictions on its use — to expand pediatric care programs, grow its facilities and invest in new technologies, according to a Nov. 20 news release.

"Tom Golisano's generous gift empowers us to expand and enhance pediatric care in ways that truly make a difference," Chris Simoneau, chief development, marketing and communication officer, said in the release. "Unrestricted gifts like this are rare and provide the flexibility to meet the evolving needs of a growing population."

Lee Health opened Golisano Children's Hospital in 2017. Half of the 135-bed facility's construction costs were funded through philanthropy, including a $20 million gift from Mr. Golisano in 2012.

Mr. Golisano is an entrepreneur and founder of Paychex, a payroll and human resources service company. The gift to Lee Health is part of a recent $85 million donation made to 41 nonprofits in Southwest Florida.