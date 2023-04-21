Financial pressures in healthcare cooling, Goldman Sachs healthcare analyst says

As COVID-19 hospitalizations decline and part of the healthcare sector stabilizes, Goldman Sachs healthcare analyst Asad Haider said that he sees healthcare cost and pricing pressures easing, The Wall Street Journal reported April 21.

The medical device market is seeing a return to normalcy, with medical device giants Johnson & Johnson and Abbott Laboratories recently posting solid returns. Hospitals are also expected to see some improvements as the labor market stabilizes.

The news comes as hospital giants such as Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare post their earnings. HCA's stock rose 12.8 percent this year, according to the Journal.

On the other hand, this upturn means insurance companies could be left out in the cold, as patients have stopped putting off expensive procedures.