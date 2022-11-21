FEMA awards $15.5M to Hartford Hospital for COVID response expenses

Hartford (Conn.) Hospital will receive a $15.5 million FEMA Public Assistance grant to reimburse it for costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 19.

The grant is intended to help states and communities recover from a federally declared disaster or emergency, the report said. It will reimburse Hartford Hospital for the purchase of ventilators, personal protective equipment and medical supplies, and for disseminating health and safety information to the public between March and December 2020.

FEMA said the hospital is also using the grant to bolster its workforce, the report said. Hartford Hospital hired temporary medical staff and professional consultants to help with tracking the increase in staffing, expenses, and supplies.

The agency has disbursed about $593 million in Public Assistance grants to Connecticut, the report said.