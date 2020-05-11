Estimated volume losses for 30 service lines

Across all service lines, COVID-19 pushed the number of unique patients who sought hospital care down by an average of 54.5 percent, according to a year-over-year analysis from Strata Decision Technology.

For the analysis, data scientists examined more than 2 million patient visits and procedures from 51 healthcare delivery systems in 40 states. The 228 hospitals represented in the study had varying rates of COVID-19 cases.

Here are the estimated volume losses for 30 service lines for a two-week period in late March-April 2020 compared to the same period a year prior:

Ophthalmology: 81 percent

Spine: 76 percent

Gynecology: 75 percent

Orthopedics: 74 percent

Ear, nose and throat: 72 percent

Endocrine: 68 percent

Dermatology: 67 percent

Gastroenterology: 67 percent

Rheumatology: 66 percent

Neurosciences: 66 percent

General medicine: 64 percent

Urology: 62 percent

Genetics: 60 percent

Vascular: 59 percent

Hepatology: 58 percent

Cardiology: 57 percent

Pulmonology: 56 percent

Breast health: 55 percent

General surgery: 54 percent

Nephrology: 52 percent

Hematology: 49 percent

Allergy and immunology: 48 percent

Behavioral health: 45 percent

Burns and wounds: 44 percent

Cancer: 37 percent

Obstetrics: 30 percent

Infectious disease: 23 percent

Neonatology: 20 percent

Not assigned: 4 percent

Normal newborn: 2 percent



View the full report here.

