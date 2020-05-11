Estimated volume losses for 30 service lines
Across all service lines, COVID-19 pushed the number of unique patients who sought hospital care down by an average of 54.5 percent, according to a year-over-year analysis from Strata Decision Technology.
For the analysis, data scientists examined more than 2 million patient visits and procedures from 51 healthcare delivery systems in 40 states. The 228 hospitals represented in the study had varying rates of COVID-19 cases.
Here are the estimated volume losses for 30 service lines for a two-week period in late March-April 2020 compared to the same period a year prior:
Ophthalmology: 81 percent
Spine: 76 percent
Gynecology: 75 percent
Orthopedics: 74 percent
Ear, nose and throat: 72 percent
Endocrine: 68 percent
Dermatology: 67 percent
Gastroenterology: 67 percent
Rheumatology: 66 percent
Neurosciences: 66 percent
General medicine: 64 percent
Urology: 62 percent
Genetics: 60 percent
Vascular: 59 percent
Hepatology: 58 percent
Cardiology: 57 percent
Pulmonology: 56 percent
Breast health: 55 percent
General surgery: 54 percent
Nephrology: 52 percent
Hematology: 49 percent
Allergy and immunology: 48 percent
Behavioral health: 45 percent
Burns and wounds: 44 percent
Cancer: 37 percent
Obstetrics: 30 percent
Infectious disease: 23 percent
Neonatology: 20 percent
Not assigned: 4 percent
Normal newborn: 2 percent
View the full report here.
