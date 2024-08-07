Desert Healthcare District, Tenet lease heads to November ballot

The board of directors for Desert Healthcare District and Foundation voted Aug. 6 to put a 30-year hospital lease purchase agreement with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare on the Nov. 5 ballot for Coachella Valley, Calif., voters, according to a Desert Healthcare District and Foundation Aug. 6 LinkedIn post.

The district and Tenet would enter the new lease agreement for Palm Springs, Calif.-based Desert Regional Medical Center on Dec. 1 should voters approve. The agreement would begin May 31, 2027 and end May 21, 2057. Tenet and the district's existing lease will expire May 30, 2027, the Desert Sun reported Aug. 6.

Tenet proposed the new lease agreement in September 2023.

The district's board voted May 28 to move the proposal forward, but it was stalled in late June due to a noncompete clause in the agreement.

Becker's has reached out to both Desert Healthcare District and Tenet and will update this story should more information become available.