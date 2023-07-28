Dartmouth Health removes struggling hospital from obligated group

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health has dropped Cheshire Medical Center from its obligated group as the hospital continues to report approximately $2 million losses per month, according to a July 27 The Keene Sentinel report.

The move won't affect the hospital's affiliation with Dartmouth Health, a six-hospital system, nor will it affect patient care, Keene, N.H.-based Cheshire Medical spokesperson Matthew Barone told the Sentinel.

"Removal of Cheshire from the obligated group is a temporary financial action and doesn't impact its standing or the financial support from the Dartmouth Health system," Mr. Barone wrote in an email.

Cheshire Medical was losing about $3 million a month until recently, but that had dropped to just under $2 million, according to now-retired CEO Don Caruso, MD, the report said.