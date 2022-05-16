CommonSpirit posts $591M quarterly operating loss

CommonSpirit Health, a 142-hospital system based in Chicago, reported an operating loss for the three months ended March 31, according to financial documents released May 13.

CommonSpirit, formed through the 2019 merger of San Francisco-based Dignity Health and Englewood, Colo.-based Catholic Health Initiatives, saw revenues decline 6.6 percent year over year to $8.3 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended March 31.

The health system also saw expenses rise. Total operating expenses reached nearly $8.9 billion in the three months ended March 31, up from $8.3 billion in the same period a year earlier. Expenses tied to salaries and benefits increased from $4.2 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 to nearly $4.7 billion in the most recent quarter.

CommonSpirit recorded an operating loss of $591 million in the three-month period ended March 31, compared to operating income of $539 million in the same period a year earlier.

CommonSpirit closed out the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 with a net loss of $592 million. In the same period of 2021, the health system reported net income of $1.7 billion.

Looking at the nine-month period ended March 31, CommonSpirit posted a net loss of $205 million on revenue of $25.7 billion. In the same period a year earlier, the system reported net income of $4.4 billion on revenue of $24.8 billion