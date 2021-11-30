CMS releases implementation documents for surprise-billing rule

CMS has released 11 documents that serve as guidance for providers as they work to comply with the No Surprises Act.

The No Surprises Act, a law that bans surprise medical bills for emergency and scheduled care, takes effect Jan. 1.

The documents released by CMS include a template for a good-faith estimate that providers can use, model language providers can use to inform patients of their rights to a good-faith estimate, and patient-provider dispute resolution forms.

Access the documents here.