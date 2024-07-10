CMS pitches 2.8% physician payment cut for 2025

CMS released its annual proposed changes to the physician fee schedule for 2025 on July 10, which includes a proposed 93 cent (2.8%) conversion factor decrease from 2024.

The proposed physician fee schedule conversion factor for 2025 is $32.36, down from $33.29 in 2024, according to a July 10 CMS news release.

The proposal was met with criticism by both the American Medical Association and the Medical Group Management Association.

"With CMS estimating a fifth consecutive year of Medicare payment reductions — this time by 2.8 percent — it's evident that Congress must solve this problem," AMA President Bruce Scott, MD, said. "In addition to the cut, CMS predicts that the Medicare Economic Index — the measure of practice cost inflation — will increase by 3.6 percent. Facing this widening gap between what Medicare pays physicians and the cost of delivering quality care to patients, physicians are urging Congress to pass a reform package that would permanently strengthen Medicare."

MGMA's Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Anders Gilberg said the 2.8% reduction to the conversion factor would be alarming in the best circumstances, but to propose doing so at a time when 92% of medical groups report increased operating costs and are otherwise struggling to remain financially viable is critically short-sighted."

"Medicare physician reimbursement is on a dire trajectory and these ongoing cuts continue to undermine the ability of medical practices to keep their doors open and function effectively — the need for comprehensive reform is paramount," Mr. Gilberg said.





