Cleveland Clinic records $12.5B in investments as at end of January

The Cleveland Clinic had a total of approximately $12.5 billion in investment assets at the end of January, the system reported in a Feb. 14 filing.

Of the $12.49 billion total, $12.15 billion was in long-term investments while $339.7 million was in operating cash. The long-term investment figure represented a 3.3 percent improvement on the previous month.

The clinic, whose president and CEO, Tom Mihaljevic, MD, said in January the system would post $200 million in operating losses for 2022, had liabilities totaling $500.8 million as of Jan. 31.