CHS provided $1.4B in charity care 2022

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems provided $1.4 billion in charity last year, with 63,015 patients obtaining coverage at its hospitals through Medicaid and other financial assistance programs, according to the system's community impact report, released July 31.

Three other highlights from the report:

1. In 2022, CHS affiliates recorded more than 15 million patient encounters across over 1,000 care sites. It achieved an 89 percent reduction from the serious safety event rate baseline that it established more than a decade ago.

2. In 2022, the first year of CHS' Pathways Program to strengthen its workforce, the for-profit system paid $6.5 million in student loan payments on behalf of more than 2,500 employees and covered more than $1.1 million in professional healthcare license or certification fees for employees.

3. CHS investments in 2022 include capital expenditures totaling $475 million to add, expand or enhance hospital and outpatient locations. More than $600 million in property, sales and other taxes paid last year supported local, state and federal governments, schools and community infrastructure, according to the health system.