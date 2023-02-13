Cash-strapped Kaweah defaults on debt coverage

Financially troubled Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health, which has embarked on a cost-cutting strategy after years of losses, said it defaulted on debt coverage in a Feb. 13 filing.

The news refers to the six-month period ending Dec. 31, during which the system's long-term debt coverage fell below its legal obligations.

The cost-cutting strategy, dubbed "Back in the Black," focuses on cutting staffing costs with the health system eliminating 94 positions through early January in addition to previously announced workforce reductions. Such cuts could save approximately $21 million, according to reports.

Kaweah CEO Gary Herbst described the situation at the time of the strategy launch as "dire."