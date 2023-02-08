Cash-strapped Hazel Hawkins signs nondisclosure agreement with unnamed healthcare organization

Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital has signed a nondisclosure with an unnamed healthcare organization, BenitoLink reported Feb. 6.

If a transition were to move forward, a sale would take six to nine months, a hospital spokesperson told the news outlet.

Hazel Hawkins interim CEO Mary Casillas previously said the hospital is seeking a buyer or partnership to stabilize its finances. The hospital's board of directors on Nov. 4 passed a resolution declaring a fiscal emergency, which granted administrators the authority to file Chapter 9 bankruptcy if and when necessary.

The hospital has enough funds to carry it into April after receiving a property tax advance of $1.1 million from San Benito County and a $3 million loan from the state, according to BenitoLink.