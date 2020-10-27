Brigham and Women's concludes $1.75B fundraising campaign

Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital has ended its fundraising campaign after raising more than $1.75 billion for the organization.

The campaign, Life.Giving.Breakthroughs, was launched in September 2013 with the initial goal of raising $1 billion to advance patient care, research and medical education.

The campaign surpassed expectations and received funds from more than 200,000 donors.

"Our Life.Giving.Breakthroughs. campaign represents a community united in purpose," said Brigham President Betsy Nabel, MD. "Together, we made medicine better for patients and loved ones around the world — and that will forever make me proud."

