Average US family spent nearly $4K on healthcare in 2024: Report

The typical working family in the U.S. spent $3,960 on healthcare-related costs in 2024, including premiums and out-of-pocket expenses, according to a Jan. 13 report from the Center for Economic and Policy Research.

The report analyzed 2024 data from the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey and found a high cost burden among working families, defined as those with at least one worker between the ages of 18 and 64.

Here are six findings from the report:

1. One in 8 working families spent more than 10% of their income on healthcare.

2. Ten percent of working families paid more than $14,800 in premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

3. Healthcare expenditures rose with education levels, from $1,575 for families with a worker who did not finish high school to $5,700 for families with a worker who holds an advanced degree.

4. Among families in the bottom income quintile, 22.1% spent at least 10% of their income on healthcare. The same was true for 16.9% of families in the second quintile and 17% in the middle quintile.

5. In the upper-middle-income bracket, 11.2% of families spent more than 10% of their income on healthcare.

6. Families in rural areas faced higher burdens: 18.8% spent more than 10% of their income on health insurance.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.