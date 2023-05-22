Arkansas lawmakers OK emergency rule to keep rural hospitals afloat

Arkansas lawmakers have signed off on an emergency rule that allows cash-strapped hospitals in the state to apply for CMS' rural emergency hospital designation, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

Thirty-eight hospitals in the state — 29 critical access hospitals and nine rural hospitals — will be eligible to apply for the designation under the emergency rule, according to the report. The emergency rule, approved May 18, will last 120 days.

The state board of health approved a permanent rule in April that will have to go through a public comment process before it can take effect.