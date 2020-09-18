Americans face $45B of medical debt in collections

An analysis of nearly 20 million Americans showed they have a combined $45 billion of medical debt in collections, according to USA Today, which cited an analysis from Credit Karma, a consumer finance company.

That averages to about $2,200 of debt per person, an amount most Americans can't cover. Nearly half of American don't have $400 saved for an emergency, Credit Karma Chief People Officer Colleen McCreary told USA Today.

A separate survey by Debt.com showed 56 percent of U.S. adults had medical debt in collections, most of whom owed less than $5,000. The survey was conducted from June 17 to July 6, according to the report.

