Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from websites.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) is seeking a manager of revenue cycle.
- Cleveland Clinic is seeking a manager of revenue cycle.
- OhioHealth (Dublin) is seeking a senior director of revenue cycle for patient access services.
- Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) is seeking an executive director of revenue cycle and centralized operations support.
- UI Health (Chicago) is seeking a revenue cycle process improvement analyst.
- Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Scripps Health (San Diego) is seeking a revenue cycle lead.
- Boston Children's Hospital is seeking a principal revenue cycle integration manager.
- Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle coordinator.
