9 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Katie Adams - Print  | 

Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from websites.

  1. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) is seeking a manager of revenue cycle.

  2. Cleveland Clinic is seeking a manager of revenue cycle.

  3. OhioHealth (Dublin) is seeking a senior director of revenue cycle for patient access services.

  4. Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) is seeking an executive director of revenue cycle and centralized operations support.

  5. UI Health (Chicago) is seeking a revenue cycle process improvement analyst.

  6. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  7. Scripps Health (San Diego) is seeking a revenue cycle lead.

  8. Boston Children's Hospital is seeking a principal revenue cycle integration manager.

  9. Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle coordinator.

More articles on healthcare finance:
Mass General Brigham reports steep operating loss with $546M in federal aid
Tenet CEO sells $16M in company stock
States short billions in funding needed for COVID-19 vaccinations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 