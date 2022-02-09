9 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.

1. Carle Health (Urbana, Ill.) seeks a revenue cycle systems analyst.

2. Essentia Health (Duluth, Minn.) seeks a billing manager.

3. Fairview Health Services (St. Paul, Minn.) seeks a revenue cycle director.

4. Kootenai Health (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho) seeks a revenue integrity manager.

5. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a revenue cycle manager in Lake Success, N.Y.

6. Phoenix Children's Hospital seeks a revenue integrity manager.

7. UCLA Health (Los Angeles) seeks a senior reimbursement manager.

8. UNC Health Care (Chapel Hill, N.C.) seeks a revenue cycle relationship vendor.

9. Wesley Medical Center (Wichita, Kan.) seeks an assistant director of patient access.