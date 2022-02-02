9 hospitals seeking RCM talent

- Small
Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.
1. Ardent Health Services (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a payer contracting manager.
2. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Burlington, Mass.) seeks a revenue performance analyst.
3. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a revenue cycle analyst who will be based in Brookhaven, Ga.
4. CHI St. Vincent Health (Little Rock, Ark.) seeks a revenue cycle market director.
5. Cleveland Clinic seeks a coding supervisor.
6. Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital seeks an inpatient coding trainer.
7. Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach, Calif.) seeks a medical coding supervisor.
8. Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore) seeks a revenue cycle coordinator.
9. Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta) seeks a patient access manager.