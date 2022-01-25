9 hospitals seeking RCM talent

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites. Health systems are listed in alphabetical order.
1. Amita Health (Chicago) seeks a revenue cycle director.
2. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a coding reimbursement specialist.
3. Denver (Colo.) Health seeks a revenue cycle supervisor.
4. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta) seeks an associate revenue cycle director.
5. Montefiore Medical Center (New York City) seeks a revenue cycle manager.
6. Mountain Vista Medical Center (Mesa, Ariz.) seeks a revenue reconciliation coordinator.
7. Tift Regional Medical Center (Tifton, Ga.) seeks a revenue integrity director.
8. Timpanogos Regional Hospital (Orem, Utah) seeks a patient access manager.
9. Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center (LaGrange) seeks a patient access manager.