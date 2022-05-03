9 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.

1. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor.

2. Exteter (N.H.) Hospital seeks a patient access manager.

3. Kootenai Health, based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, seeks a revenue integrity manager.

4. Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minn., seeks a senior manager of revenue cycle audits and appeals.

5. Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, based in Columbus, seeks an associate director of patient access.

6. Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, based in Tulsa, seeks a revenue cycle director.

7. UCLA Health, based in Los Angeles, seeks a chargemaster and revenue compliance manager.

8. Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital seeks a revenue cycle director.

9. West Virginia Community Hospital, based in Morgantown, seeks a revenue integrity specialist.