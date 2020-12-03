8 health systems with strong finances

Here are eight health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings, Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Hospital and health system names were compiled from credit rating reports and are listed in alphabetical order.

1. St. Louis-based Ascension has an "AA+" rating and stable outlook with Fitch and an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The system has a strong financial profile and a significant presence in several key markets, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects Ascension will continue to produce healthy operating margins.

2. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's and an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with S&P. Atrium and Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health merged in October. The addition of the Winston-Salem service area and Wake Forest Baptist's academic and research programs enhance Atrium's position within the highly competitive North Carolina healthcare market, S&P said.

3. Phoenix-based Banner Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch and S&P. Banner's financial profile is strong, even taking into consideration the market volatility that occurred in the first quarter of this year, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects the system to continue to improve operating margins and to generate cash flow sufficient to sustain strong key financial metrics.

4. Philadelphia-based Main Line Health has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The credit rating agency expects the system's operations to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic and for it to resume its track record of strong operating cash flow margins.

5. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The system has an excellent reputation and generates strong patient demand at its academic medical centers in Minnesota, Arizona and Florida, Moody's said. The credit rating agency expects strong patient demand and proactive expense control measures to fuel good results for Mayo for the remainder of the fiscal year that ends Dec. 31.

6. Midland-based MidMichigan Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The system has generated healthy operational levels through fiscal year 2020, and Fitch expects it to continue generating strong cash flow.

7. Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The health system had strong pre-COVID margins and liquidity, Moody's said. The credit rating agency expects the system to maintain strong operating cash flow margins.

8. Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services has an "AA' rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has a strong financial profile and a leading market position in Albuquerque and throughout New Mexico, Fitch said. The credit rating agency said it believes Presbyterian Healthcare Services is more resilient to pandemic disruptions than most other hospital systems.

More articles on healthcare finance:

CMS finalizes physician payment rule for 2021: 6 takeaways

Trinity Health's net income jumps $605M in Q1

Senators unveil $908B COVID-19 relief bill

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.