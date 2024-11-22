705 hospitals at risk of closure, state by state

More than 700 rural U.S. hospitals are at risk of closure due to financial problems, with more than half of those hospitals at immediate risk of closure.

The count comes from the latest analysis from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, which is based on CMS's October 2024 hospital financial information. The center's analysis reveals two distinct levels of vulnerability among rural healthcare facilities: risk of closure and immediate risk of closure.

In the first category, nearly every state has hospitals at risk of closure, measured by financial reserves that can cover losses on patient services for only six to seven years. In over half the states, 25% or more of rural hospitals face this risk, with 10 states having a majority of their rural hospitals in jeopardy.

The report also analyzes hospitals facing immediate threat of closure meaning financial reserves could offset losses on patient services for two to three years at most. Currently, 364 rural hospitals are at immediate risk of shutting down due to severe financial difficulties.

Below is a state-by-state listing of the number of rural hospitals at risk of closure in the next six to seven years and at immediate risk of closure over the next two to three years.

Alabama

27 hospitals at risk of closing (53%)

23 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (45%)

Alaska

2 hospitals at risk of closing (12%)

1 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (6%)

Arizona

2 hospitals at risk of closing (7%)

1 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (4%)

Arkansas

25 hospitals at risk of closing (54%)

13 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (28%)

California

23 hospitals at risk of closing (40%)

10 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (17%)

Colorado

11 hospitals at risk of closing (26%)

6 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (14%)

Connecticut

2 hospitals at risk of closing (67%)

1 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (33%)

Delaware

0 hospitals at risk of closing

0 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years

Florida

8 hospitals at risk of closing (36%)

5 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (23%)

Georgia

22 hospitals at risk of closing (32%)

11 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (16%)

Hawaii

8 hospitals at risk of closing (62%)

0 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years

Idaho

7 hospitals at risk of closing (24%)

0 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years

Illinois

10 hospitals at risk of closing (14%)

6 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (8%)

Indiana

5 hospitals at risk of closing (9%)

4 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (7%)

Iowa

28 hospitals at risk of closing (30%)

9 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (10%)

Kansas

62 hospitals at risk of closing (63%)

32 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (33%)

Kentucky

14 hospitals at risk of closing (20%)

6 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (8%)

Louisiana

24 hospitals at risk of closing (44%)

12 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (22%)

Maine

10 hospitals at risk of closing (40%)

6 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (24%)

Maryland

0 hospitals at risk of closing

0 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years

Massachusetts

2 hospitals at risk of closing (33%)

2 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (33%)

Michigan

15 hospitals at risk of closing (23%)

7 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (11%)

Minnesota

19 hospitals at risk of closing (20%)

7 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (7%)

Mississippi

34 hospitals at risk of closing (52%)

25 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (38%)

Missouri

22 hospitals at risk of closing (38%)

10 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (17%)

Montana

14 hospitals at risk of closing (25%)

4 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (7%)

Nebraska

4 hospitals at risk of closing (6%)

2 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (3%)

Nevada

5 hospitals at risk of closing (36%)

3 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (21%)

New Hampshire

2 hospitals at risk of closing (12%)

0 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years

New Jersey

0 hospitals at risk of closing

0 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years

New Mexico

7 hospitals at risk of closing (26%)

6 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (22%)

New York

29 hospitals at risk of closing (56%)

20 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (38%)

North Carolina

6 hospitals at risk of closing (11%)

5 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (9%)

North Dakota

13 hospitals at risk of closing (33%)

5 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (13%)

Ohio

5 hospitals at risk of closing (7%)

2 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (3%)

Oklahoma

39 hospitals at risk of closing (51%)

25 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (32%)

Oregon

8 hospitals at risk of closing (24%)

2 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (6%)

Pennsylvania

13 hospitals at risk of closing (30%)

7 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (16%)

Rhode Island

0 hospitals at risk of closing

0 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years

South Carolina

9 hospitals at risk of closing (38%)

5 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (21%)

South Dakota

9 hospitals at risk of closing (18%)

4 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (8%)

Tennessee

19 hospitals at risk of closing (36%)

17 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (32%)

Texas

82 hospitals at risk of closing (51%)

32 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (20%)

Utah

0 hospitals at risk of closing

0 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years

Vermont

8 hospitals at risk of closing (62%)

4 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (31%)

Virginia

9 hospitals at risk of closing (30%)

8 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (27%)

Washington

17 hospitals at risk of closing (38%)

7 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (16%)

West Virginia

12 hospitals at risk of closing (38%)

6 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (19%)

Wisconsin

7 hospitals at risk of closing (9%)

1 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (1%)

Wyoming

6 hospitals at risk of closing (23%)

2 at immediate risk of closing in next 2-3 years (8%)